Brenda J. Stahley, 80, of Fogelsville, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in her home. She and her husband, Ronald A., celebrated their 61st anniversary in October. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Luther J. and Esther M. (Laudenslager) Kurtz and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, camping and dancing and volunteered for LV Hospice and Cetronia Ambulance Corps. Brenda devoted her life to raising her family, keeping an immaculate home and spoiling her husband.
Survivors: husband; daughters, Patricia, Pamela; son, Richard; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren. Son, James, preceded her in death.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to church, 802 N. 19th St. Allentown 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.