Brenda J. Stahley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda J. Stahley, 80, of Fogelsville, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in her home. She and her husband, Ronald A., celebrated their 61st anniversary in October. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Luther J. and Esther M. (Laudenslager) Kurtz and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, camping and dancing and volunteered for LV Hospice and Cetronia Ambulance Corps. Brenda devoted her life to raising her family, keeping an immaculate home and spoiling her husband.

Survivors: husband; daughters, Patricia, Pamela; son, Richard; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren. Son, James, preceded her in death.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to church, 802 N. 19th St. Allentown 18104.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved