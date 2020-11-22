Brenda J. Ummarino, 72, of Bethlehem, passed away November 17, 2020. She and her husband, Jerome J. Ummarino, celebrated their 48th anniversary last week. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Alverta (Oplinger) Frankenfield. Brenda belonged to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her family and grandchildren were the most important part of her life.
Surviving with her husband, Jerome, are daughters, Christine Garcia (Jim), Angela Fihera (Andre) and Michelle Ummarino; a son, Joseph (Elissa); step-son, Jerome (Susan); brothers, David and Kevin; sisters, Eileen Fehnel and Jill Martinez; grandchildren, Antonio, Isabel, Genevieve, Giovanni, Javien, Kyla, Taryn, Evan, Shaelyn, Miguel and Miles. She was predeceased by a brother, Martin.
