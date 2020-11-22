1/
Brenda J. Ummarino
Brenda J. Ummarino, 72, of Bethlehem, passed away November 17, 2020. She and her husband, Jerome J. Ummarino, celebrated their 48th anniversary last week. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Alverta (Oplinger) Frankenfield. Brenda belonged to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her family and grandchildren were the most important part of her life.

Surviving with her husband, Jerome, are daughters, Christine Garcia (Jim), Angela Fihera (Andre) and Michelle Ummarino; a son, Joseph (Elissa); step-son, Jerome (Susan); brothers, David and Kevin; sisters, Eileen Fehnel and Jill Martinez; grandchildren, Antonio, Isabel, Genevieve, Giovanni, Javien, Kyla, Taryn, Evan, Shaelyn, Miguel and Miles. She was predeceased by a brother, Martin.

Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to JW.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
