Brenda L. Bartholomew, 60, of Hellertown, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She is the wife of the late Donald S. "Thumbs" Bartholomew. Brenda was born in Fountain Hill on September 16, 1960 to the late Ray Sr. and Carol (Sechler) Groman. She was a cook at the Fullerton Fire Co., Luther Crest, Allentown and lastly at McDonalds, Hellertown. Brenda was experienced at cooking, baking, and enjoyed shopping. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren who she enjoyed caring for.
SURVIVORS: Loving son: Ryan C. (Amber) Bartholomew of Hellertown; siblings: Donna (Robert) Dauernheim of Allentown, Leslie Smith of Emmaus, Ray C. (Diane) Groman Jr. of Allentown, Dawn (Mitchell) Jimenez of Schnecksville, 3 grandchildren: Taj, Miles, Oliver; nieces and nephews.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 3-4 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 4 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park on Friday at 10 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church Food Bank, 3233 Apples Church, Bethlehem, PA 18015.