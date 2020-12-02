1/1
BRENDA L. BARTHOLMEW
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRENDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda L. Bartholomew, 60, of Hellertown, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She is the wife of the late Donald S. "Thumbs" Bartholomew. Brenda was born in Fountain Hill on September 16, 1960 to the late Ray Sr. and Carol (Sechler) Groman. She was a cook at the Fullerton Fire Co., Luther Crest, Allentown and lastly at McDonalds, Hellertown. Brenda was experienced at cooking, baking, and enjoyed shopping. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren who she enjoyed caring for.

SURVIVORS: Loving son: Ryan C. (Amber) Bartholomew of Hellertown; siblings: Donna (Robert) Dauernheim of Allentown, Leslie Smith of Emmaus, Ray C. (Diane) Groman Jr. of Allentown, Dawn (Mitchell) Jimenez of Schnecksville, 3 grandchildren: Taj, Miles, Oliver; nieces and nephews.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 3-4 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 4 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park on Friday at 10 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church Food Bank, 3233 Apples Church, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
04:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Interment
10:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved