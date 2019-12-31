Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Viewing
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Service
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
Brenda L. Bruder Obituary
Brenda L. (McIlhaney) Bruder, 54, of Whitehall, passed away December 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was loving wife of 28 years to Harrison E. Bruder, Jr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Robert and Marlene (Hunsicker) McIlhaney. She was a 1983 graduate of Dieruff High School where she played on the Girls Softball Team. Brenda worked as an upholsterer for over 30 years at American Atelier (Bethlehem Furniture). She was a member of Grace UCC in Allentown. She was a talented baker and chocolate maker. Brenda loved animals, especially dogs.

Survivors: husband; parents; siblings- Karen and husband David Anderson, Glenn McIlhaney and wife Melia, Tammy and Russell Palmenta; 5 nieces and 1 nephew.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 2nd 9:30-11AM with a Service at 11AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N Front St. Allentown, PA 18102.

Contributions can be made in Brenda's memory to the funeral home toward expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019
