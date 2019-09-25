Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Racosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda L. Racosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda L. Racosky Obituary
Brenda L. Racosky 66, of Whitehall, passed away on Monday September 23, 2019. Brenda was the wife of Robert M. Racosky and they celebrated their 39th anniversary this past May. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Balliet) Kuntz. Brenda worked as a Registered Nurse for the Good Shepherd Home, and at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Surviving with her husband Robert is her sister Pamela Bartholomew wife of of the late Lee Bartholomew, and her son Lee Michael of Allentown. Brother in law Roger (wife Kathy) and their children Alexandra & Mitchell. Funeral Services will be on Monday September 30, 2019 at 10:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be on Monday from 8:00-10:00 am. Rev. Robert Santucci will be the officiant.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now