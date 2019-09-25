|
Brenda L. Racosky 66, of Whitehall, passed away on Monday September 23, 2019. Brenda was the wife of Robert M. Racosky and they celebrated their 39th anniversary this past May. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Balliet) Kuntz. Brenda worked as a Registered Nurse for the Good Shepherd Home, and at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Surviving with her husband Robert is her sister Pamela Bartholomew wife of of the late Lee Bartholomew, and her son Lee Michael of Allentown. Brother in law Roger (wife Kathy) and their children Alexandra & Mitchell. Funeral Services will be on Monday September 30, 2019 at 10:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be on Monday from 8:00-10:00 am. Rev. Robert Santucci will be the officiant.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019