Brenda L. Schrantz, 68, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her residence. She is the wife of Russel L. Schrantz. She was born in Sunbury on June 17, 1950 to the late David W. and Dorothy (Reese) Slear. Brenda began working as a seamstress at the former Gross's Silk Mill, Selinsgrove for 15 years and later for Boscov's for 20 years until retiring last year. She is a member of New Jerusalem Evang. Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Twp.SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 17 years married & 27 years together; children: David W. Snyder of Mount Pleasant Mills, Pamela S. (James C.) Pasquariello of Catasauqua; step-children: Russel J., Christopher M. (Melissa) all of Hellertown; grandchildren: Shane, Stephanie, Jamie, Michael, Alexis, Brianna; great grandchildren: Ryder, Aston, Dominic, Angelo, Jax; 1 niece; 2 great nieces and 2 great great nieces. Predeceased by son: James E. Snyder, siblings: Carl Slear and Betty Schrader.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 1 - 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 2 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church and or the . Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary