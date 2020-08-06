1/
Brenda S. Karas
1942 - 2020
Brenda Sarah (Adler) Karas, 77, of Macungie, PA died Monday August 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late John C. Karas who died January 27, 1991. Born in Bethlehem on October 11, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Milton and Mildred (Adams) Adler. Brenda was a 1962 graduate of St Lukes School of Nursing. She retired from Lehigh Valley Hospital in 2006 with 32 years of service. In 2001 she was awarded the Helen Potts LPN Nurse award. She was a member of Congregation Brith Sholom, Bethlehem, PA.

After retiring , Brenda enjoyed vacations with destinations to Maryland and New Jersey shores. She was a supporter of her sons rock and roll band, Bootleg Express. Her avocations were reading novels, cooking, baking and collecting angels and Saturday Night Bingo in Macungie.

Survivors: Son, John C. Karas Jr. and wife Lydia of Macungie, brother, Allen J. Adler and wife Shirley of Catasauqua. 2 nieces Lori (Adler) Rigg and husband James, Tammy Adler, 2 step grandchildren, 7 step great grandchildren, 3 great nieces and a great nephew.

Services; Graveside 2:00pm Thursday (today) Calvary Cemetery Emmaus, PA

Contributions in her memory may be made to The American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Awareness Fund

Arrangements: Boyko Funeral Home Allentown, PA

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boyko Funeral Home
855 Lehigh St.
Allentown, PA 18103
(484) 221-8143
August 5, 2020
John and Family, so very sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers will be with you all.
Carol Keiser
Friend
