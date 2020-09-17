1/1
Brenda S. Kratz
Brenda S. Kratz, age 58, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, passed away on September 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife to Kenneth Kratz, with whom they shared 27 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Sellersville, she was a daughter to Gladys (Hallman) and the late Floyd Bleam. Brenda graduated from Pennridge High School in 1979. Followed by many secondary courses to enhance her career while working at Sully North American and finally as an Executive Assistance at Blommer Chocolate in East Greenville. Brenda's passions included spending time with her families, six grandchildren and friends. Her zest for life and competitive spirit were apparent in all that she did. She enjoyed many outdoor activities including; skiing, golfing, fishing, hunting, gardening and enjoying nature. Her artistic abilities showed through with her passion for Needle Felting. Surviving along with her husband Ken are children: Justin Ruth, wife Amanda, Ashley Ruth, Trisha Buchinski, husband Brian and Heather Burdick, husband Renard, grandchildren: Aubrey, Cayden, Alison, Madison, Matthew and Makenna and sisters: Donna Roeder and Jody Kramer. You are invited to visit with Brenda's family and friends from 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, September 19 at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown. Her memorial service will follow. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to METAvivor, a leader in funding research for stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view her online obituary, visit www.nauglefcs.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
