Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
BRENDA SESULKA
BRENDA SESULKA


1957 - 2020
BRENDA SESULKA Obituary
Brenda Sesulka, 62 of Steel City, died, Friday, March 20, 2020 at her residence. She is the wife of the late Richard Sesulka. Brenda was born in Fountain Hill on April 6, 1957 to the late Mark and Marilyn (Henson) Schoch.

SURVIVORS Sons: Eric Schoch (Kelly) of Steel City, PA; John Sesulka (Emma) of Mililani, HI; siblings: Glenda Griffin, Betty Koczot, Debbie Young, Timothy Schoch

granddaughter: Rachael.

SERVICE Due to the ongoing global situation, no memorial service will be held at this time. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2020
