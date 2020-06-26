BRENDA STRICKLAND
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BRENDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Strickland, 77, of Bethlehem, PA passed away June 22, 2020. Born in New Castle, PA on Nov. 22, 1943 she was the daughter of the Late Charles and Alice Watson. She leaves to mourn her passing children, Charles & Robert Waston, Deborah & DeLonzo Strickland, 14 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Private Viewing & Services will take place in Grace Deliverance Baptist Church on Saturday. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. Share memories with the family at www.JBcares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
Grace Deliverance Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
1314 W Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved