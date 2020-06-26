Brenda Strickland, 77, of Bethlehem, PA passed away June 22, 2020. Born in New Castle, PA on Nov. 22, 1943 she was the daughter of the Late Charles and Alice Watson. She leaves to mourn her passing children, Charles & Robert Waston, Deborah & DeLonzo Strickland, 14 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Private Viewing & Services will take place in Grace Deliverance Baptist Church on Saturday. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. Share memories with the family at www.JBcares.com
Private Viewing & Services will take place in Grace Deliverance Baptist Church on Saturday. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. Share memories with the family at www.JBcares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.