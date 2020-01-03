Morning Call Obituaries
|
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
church,
1208 Brookside Rd
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
church
1208 Brookside Rd
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
church
1208 Brookside Rd
View Map
Resources
Brent A. McNabb Obituary
Brent A. McNabb, 59, of beautiful downtown Wescosville, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in his home. He and his wife, Cynthia J. (Augello), celebrated their 38th anniversary on April 25th. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Allen P. and Mary Ann (Bodder) McNabb. A 1978 graduate of Emmaus High School, he attended Lehigh County Community College and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Allentown. Brent worked with the family business for 43 years and was the current owner of McNabb's Service and Repair and served as Fire Inspector for Key Codes Inspection Agency in the municipalities of Lower Macungie and Fountain Hill. A member of Lower Macungie Fire Dept. for 43 years, he was the current Fire Marshal and previously served as Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief, President, and Deputy Chief. He was also a member of F. &. A. M., Lehigh Lodge No. 326, Trexlertown.

Survivors: wife; parents; son, Gabriel J. and wife, Shelby L.; daughter, Allison M. Thompson and husband, Joseph M; sister, Sharon K. Doherty and husband, James C.; "loving Pa" to grandchildren, Sean, Colten, Madelyn, Cora, and soon to arrive, Avery.

Services: 1 PM Monday in church, 1208 Brookside Rd. Visitation will be from 12 PM until service time in church as well as 2 – 4 PM Sunday in church. Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Trexlertown. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to church, 18106.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020
