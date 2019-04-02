Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Brett A. Snyder, 41, of New Tripoli went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was the adored husband of Carissa B. (Seng) Snyder for 12 precious years and the son of Gary D. Snyder of New Tripoli and the late Susan (Lazarus) Snyder. He was a competitive athlete and record holder at Northwestern Lehigh HS, Class of '96 in football, basketball, and baseball. He was honored to continue his outstanding football career at Lehigh, while earning a degree in '00 in Mechanical Engineering. He enjoyed his tenure as an Engineer at SKF USA, Inc. from '00-'13. Brett will always be remembered for his uncompromising ability to joyfully persevere despite the circumstances. His unwavering faith in the Lord was an inspiration to anyone who knew him.Survivors: In addition to his wife and father; sons, Tate (8), Luke (5), and 17 month old twins Lane and Cole; brother Josh and Lacey Snyder and children, of New Tripoli; father- and mother-in-law Glen and Patti Seng of Orefield, brother-in-law Jarrett and Adrienne Seng and children of Allentown. Service: Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Kingdom Life Family Center, 4333 Lime Kiln Rd, Orefield. No calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, New Tripoli. Following the graveside service, the family will receive guests at a reception at Kingdom Life Family Center. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is coordinating arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions:In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. PO Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18078 to establish an education fund for Brett's children
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019
