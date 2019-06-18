Home

Breydin R. Ritter, 20, of New Tripoli, died June 17, 2019. He was a 2016 graduate of Northwestern High School. He is survived by his caregivers, Keith and Sherellyn Ritter and their children; biological father, Bryan McCulley; brother, Dylan; sister, Kandi; biological mother, Ami Ritter and many family that loved him. Service June 27, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Good Shepherd UCC, Slatington.

Published in Morning Call on June 18, 2019
