|
|
Breydin R. Ritter
Breydin R. Ritter, 20, of New Tripoli, died June 17, 2019. He was a 2016 graduate of Northwestern High School. He is survived by his caregivers, Keith and Sherellyn Ritter and their children; biological father, Bryan McCulley; brother, Dylan; sister, Kandi; biological mother, Ami Ritter and many family that loved him. Service June 27, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Good Shepherd UCC, Slatington.
Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 18, 2019