Brian Christopher Stelz, Jr., 24, of Macungie, was brought to peace Friday, April 3, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with addiction. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Brian Christopher Stelz Sr and Christine Ann (Mattson) Stelz of Macungie. Brian was a 2014 graduate of Emmaus High School.
Brian is survived by his loving family: Parents; Brother: Justin Christopher Stelz; Sister: Sydney Veronica Stelz; Daughter: Sophia Marie Stelz; Maternal Grandmother: Judith Mee; Maternal Grandfather: Joseph Mattson; Paternal Grandmother: Joy (Long) Gormley. Brian Jr was predeceased by his Paternal Grandfather, H. Douglas Stelz.
In lieu of flowers, contributions for Sophia can be sent to the funeral home. This will allow Brian to help Sophia reach her dreams.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2020