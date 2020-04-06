Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Stelz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Christopher Stelz Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Christopher Stelz Jr. Obituary
Brian Christopher Stelz, Jr., 24, of Macungie, was brought to peace Friday, April 3, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with addiction. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Brian Christopher Stelz Sr and Christine Ann (Mattson) Stelz of Macungie. Brian was a 2014 graduate of Emmaus High School.

Brian is survived by his loving family: Parents; Brother: Justin Christopher Stelz; Sister: Sydney Veronica Stelz; Daughter: Sophia Marie Stelz; Maternal Grandmother: Judith Mee; Maternal Grandfather: Joseph Mattson; Paternal Grandmother: Joy (Long) Gormley. Brian Jr was predeceased by his Paternal Grandfather, H. Douglas Stelz.

In lieu of flowers, contributions for Sophia can be sent to the funeral home. This will allow Brian to help Sophia reach her dreams.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106 www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now