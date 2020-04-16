Brian H. Heiss
Brian H. Heiss, 52, of Allentown, passed away April 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Gerald W. and Patricia A. (Ferrey) Heiss. Brian was employed as a machinist at Lynar Corp., Allentown. Survivors: Daughters, Shawna R. and Michelle L. Heiss, and their mother, Vanessa Fletcher; Brother, Daren M. Heiss and his wife Colleen. Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Stroke Assoc. at www.stroke.org.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.
Rest in peace friend
Terry glose
Classmate
