|
|
Dr. Brian J. Miller, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away on Dec. 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Memory Unit, Center Valley with his loving wife by his side. He was a devoted husband for 62 years to Patricia (Czarnecki) Miller. Born in Dolgeville, New York on March 31, 1935, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Irene (Kane) Miller.
Brian graduated from Dolgeville (NY) High School in 1953 where he excelled academically and athletically. He was inducted into the Dolgeville H.S. Hall of Fame's inaugural class. He held the basketball single game scoring record of 41 points for more than 50 years and pitched a no-hitter in baseball, but still lost the game. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.S. in 1957 and from the University of Buffalo Dental School with his D.D.S in 1961. He completed his training in anesthesiology and maxillofacial oral surgery at University of Pittsburgh and Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, in 1964. Dr. Miller started practicing in Bethlehem in 1966 and retired in 1987. He was loved by his patients and staff and was well respected by his peers for his skill and compassion. He served as President of Lehigh Valley Dental Association and the Second District Dental Society, which encompasses the Lehigh Valley, Montgomery/Bucks and Chester/Delaware societies of the Pennsylvania Dental Association. His volunteer activities included , United Way of the Lehigh Valley and the Ski Patrol of Camelback Mountain. An excellent and avid golfer, he served on the board of governors of Saucon Valley Country Club for 9 years. Dr. Miller was a member of the Church of the Assumption BVM since 1968. He was a passionate reader, but his greatest love was for his family. He enthusiastically attended school and sporting events and loved the family dinner table gatherings.
He is survived by his wife; children: Pamela; Sandra and her husband, Peter Kowalski, with whom he resided; Brian and his wife, Greta; Michael and his wife, Margaret Ann; grandchildren: Patrick and Sean Kowalski, Lance and Jacob Miller and Jordan Jachim, Diana, Brian and Elizabeth Miller. He is also survived by his brother Nicholas Miller and his nieces and nephews in New York. He was predeceased by his sister Agnes Miller.
The family would like to thank the Palliative Care staff at St. Luke's Health Network, Moravian Village, and Sacred Heart Memory Unit for the exceptional care provided to Dr. Miller.
Contributions may be made to Assumption BVM, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Services will be private and at the discretion of the family.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019