Brian J. Reichard
1958 - 2020
Brian J. Reichard, 62, of Bowmanstown, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home. Born February 1, 1958 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph and Arlene Reichard. Brian served his country honorably and faithfully as a member of the United States Navy. Brian worked for many years as a welder at various locations. He was a graduate of Salisbury High School and loved fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Brian is survived by his two sons, Joshua B. Reichard, husband of Teah M. (Young) Reichard, Bowmanstown, and Jeremy M. Reichard, Allentown, his daughter-in-law, Janelle Meadows, and by his grandchildren, Cayci, Nicholas and Jonet.

Services for Brian will be private.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Brian and his family. Online condolences may be offered to his family at WalbertFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
