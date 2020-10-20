Brian J. Snyder 47, of Allentown passed away on Thursday October 15, 2020. Born in Allentown, Brian was a son of Edward J. and the late Jane L. (Kleckner) Snyder. For many years Brian worked as a laborer for Sylvania Light Bulbs. He was an avid Indianapolis Colts Fan and was a skilled Train Enthusiast. Surviving with his father Edward J. is his brother: John A. Snyder, of Allentown and 2 Nieces. Graveside services will be 10:00AM on Saturday October 24, 2020 in the Calvary Cemetery in N. Catasauqua. In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to be made to the O'Donnell Funeral Home to help defray Funeral expenses.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store