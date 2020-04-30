Brian J. Werkheiser, 59, of Bethlehem passed away in his home on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Dolores E. (Falco) and John L. Werkheiser. Brian served his country with great pride and distinction as a member of the United States Army. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, an avid power lifter and former member of Nazareth Barbell. Brian enjoyed traveling, especially on cruises and visiting Florida often. He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Ryan S. Werkheiser; brothers, Steven L. Werkheiser, Kenneth A. Werkheiser and Keith A. Werkheiser; his Aunt: Shirley Cope; Nephews: Kenneth Werkheiser Jr., and Nickolas Werkheiser; numerous cousins, including: Tina Liskanish, Mary Louise Shiably, Diane Botbyl, Glenn Edwards, David Edwards and Bruce Edwards. A drive-by viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 9-10:15 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to America's Child 1430 Truxtun Ave., 5th FL Bakersfield, CA 93301. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2020.