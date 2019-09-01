Home

POWERED BY

Services
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Markulics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian M. Markulics

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian M. Markulics Obituary
Brian Michael Markulics, 57, of Bath, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Andrew M. Jr. and Jean E. (Miller) Markulics. He attended Northampton High School. Brian lived a simple life as a farmer, and he also owned and operated S&B Sealcoating. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Bath. Survivors: He is survived by a sister, Barbara Jean Fox and her husband, Joseph Jr. of Weeki Wachee, Florida; two brothers, Mark Markulics and his wife, Cristy, of Moore Township, and Scott Markulics, of Bath; along with nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Michael David Markulics, a toddler. Services: A private graveside service in Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery, Bath, will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Dream Come True of the Lehigh Valley, P.O. Box 21167, Lehigh Valley, PA 18002.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now