|
|
Brian Michael Markulics, 57, of Bath, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Andrew M. Jr. and Jean E. (Miller) Markulics. He attended Northampton High School. Brian lived a simple life as a farmer, and he also owned and operated S&B Sealcoating. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Bath. Survivors: He is survived by a sister, Barbara Jean Fox and her husband, Joseph Jr. of Weeki Wachee, Florida; two brothers, Mark Markulics and his wife, Cristy, of Moore Township, and Scott Markulics, of Bath; along with nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Michael David Markulics, a toddler. Services: A private graveside service in Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery, Bath, will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Dream Come True of the Lehigh Valley, P.O. Box 21167, Lehigh Valley, PA 18002.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019