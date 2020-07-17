1/1
Brooke Grube
1993 - 2020
Brooke Grube, 27 of Allentown passed away on July 16, 2020. Brooke was born in Allentown on September 30, 1993.

She was a cosmetology student at Metro Beauty Academy and worked as a receptionist at Révive Salon in Allentown.

Brooke was Catholic.

Brooke enjoyed doing hair, makeup and nails and was in charge of merchant meetings. She loved the outdoors, tubing, music and was very artistic She will be remember as being the Life of the Party, witty with a great sense of humor.

Survivors: Mother Lucinda (Wagner) Smith, stepfather Ricki, E. Smith, father Tab Grube, sister Laci Smith, brother Ryan Grube, maternal grandparents Angela and John Wagner, aunts Melissa Senick (Al Young) and Jennifer LaCroix (Floyd) , cousins Julia and Daphne Senick , dear friend Maureen Glose and faithful dog Chewbacca.

Viewing: There will be a viewing on Monday July 20, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM at the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Due to the Covid-19 the viewing will be limited, with 25 people at a time in the funeral home. Facemasks and social distancing will be required .

www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: Humane Society of Lehigh County.

