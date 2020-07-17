1/
Brower "Clint" McClintock Jr.
1946 - 2020
Brower "Clint" McClintock, Jr.

passed away April 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Bronxville, N.Y. in 1946. He graduated from Kent School in 1964, and Dickinson College in 1968. He was preceded in death by his parents Brower and Katherine McClintock.

He is survived by his wife Sandra of Whitehall Pa, a son David, a daughter Leigh (Bill) Yocum, 4 grand and 3 great grand children. Also surviving is his sister Martha Sipple of Annapolis, Md. and a brother, Kendall McClintock of Ludlow, Ma., and nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by his family, especially his grand and great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 17, 2020.
