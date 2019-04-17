66 years of age and Coplay resident, passed away peacefully April 14th, 2019, on Masters Sunday. Born in Allentown to Jean L. (Roth) Coombe and the late Robert G. Coombe, he was the husband of Eileen M. (Bauer) Coombe. Married in 1974, they would have celebrated 45 years of marriage on April 20th. Bruce was a 1971 graduate of Whitehall High School. While there, he excelled on the golf team, and in 1971, became the first player in the Lehigh Valley Scholastic Golf League to hit a hole-in-one. His ace of the 162 yard, 6th hole at Twin Lakes was one of many future hole-in-ones and golf achievements. In addition to being an avid golfer, Bruce was also an accomplished bowler. He enjoyed bowling in many leagues over the years, some with his children as partners, and in 2004 he rolled 11 strikes in a row. Bruce worked for Keystone Automotive as a driver since 2008, and made lasting friendships along his route; a testament to his congeniality and outgoing nature. Bruce was a lifelong Yankees fan, and loved going to games with his family and friends, the majority of those with Eileen when they lived in Dumont NJ, shortly after they married. His favorite player was Thurman Munson, whom he met once with Eileen and his sister Linda, when he "accidentally" parked in the players lot. He even replicated his mustache for a good part of the late 70s/early 80s. Bruce was a lover of all animals, but especially loved cats. He leaves behind DJ and Snoopy, who will miss him terribly. Most of all, Bruce loved his family. He was a wonderful and loving father to Matthew and Lauren, who were the joy of his life, and what he was most proud of. In addition to his loving wife, Eileen and mother, Jean, Bruce is survived by his son Matthew J Coombe, daughter Lauren M Coombe & partner Mike, brothers Rob Coombe & wife Ann Marie and Ricky Coombe & wife Pauline, sisters Linda Coombe Gallagher & husband Joe and Cindy Joseph. Brother in Law Ron Bauer. Many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He also was preceded in death by his father, mother in law John & Josephine Bauer, and by his cats Fluffer, Shadow and Bernie. Services will be 11:00 am Thursday April 18, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd, Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22, with Rev. Dr. Becky J. Beckwith officiating. Visitation with his family will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Bruce may be presented to an animal shelter of your choice, or The 3893 Adler Place Suite 170 Bethlehem, PA 18017 Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary