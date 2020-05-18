Bruce A. Davenport, 65, of Schnecksville, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Victoria M. (Chuplis) Davenport to whom he was married 35 years. Born in Pittsburgh, December 19, 1954, Bruce was the son of Robert N. Davenport of Florida and the late Patricia (Teets) Davenport. Working in the financial industry for 35 years, Bruce was employed as a Senior Loan Officer at Supreme Lending for the last three years. Prior to that, he worked for First Choice Bank and Associates Finance.
Survivors: In addition to his wife and father; daughter, Michelle A. Nause and her husband, James of Coaldale; son, Wayne E. Grigas and his wife, Tonia of Shenandoah; brother, Lance Davenport of Arizona; sisters, Cynthia Olszewski of Pittsburgh, Diane Karus of Florida; grandchildren, Tori Sallaway, Hunter Nause, Christopher Sallaway; predeceased by a daughter, Bridgette A. Sallaway and a brother, Eric Davenport.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home, P.O. Bo x # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2020.