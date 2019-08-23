|
|
Bruce A. Kovacs, Sr., 54, of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late John R. Kovacs, Sr. and Betty Mae (Romig) Kovacs. He was the beloved husband of Kriss (Parent) Kovacs; they were married for 35 years. Bruce had previously worked as a Machine Operator for Keystone Fabricating and Reeb Millworks. He loved hunting, fishing and working on anything mechanical.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kriss; sons, Bruce, Jr. and companion Melissa, and Matt; brother, James M. Kovacs and wife Diane; sister, Bonnie Palinkas and husband Louis; and father-in-law, Nelson Brown. He was predeceased by his son, Dylan R. Kovacs; and brother, John R. Kovacs, Jr.
Viewing hours will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. A 10:30 a.m. funeral service will follow, in the funeral home. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Contributions may be made to the family or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in memory of Dylan R. Kovacs.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2019