Bruce A. Petku, 67 of 138 Capri Drive, Ormond Beach FL died Wednesday March 4th. Bruce was raised in Quakertown, PA where he met and married the love of his life, and wife of 50 years, Diane Wilson. After serving in the Air Force for 4 years in 1972, he worked for the gas company while going to school at night. The fruits of his determination and hard work was a degree in electronics. From there he went to Western Electric/AT&T/Agere/LSI where he worked for 27 years. Retiring in 2015 he and Diane moved to Ormond Beach, FL in 2015 where he and Diane built a new home 1000 feet from the beach. Bruce is survived by his wife Diane Petku, daughter Christine McDermott (Alec McDermott), and grandson Harrison McDermott.
However, Bruce is so much more than a recitation of facts. As an engineer, he might appreciate them. But, Bruce was a wonderful concoction of a detail oriented, meticulous, carefree man. His laugh could cut through a crowded room and let you know that life was to be lived not simply accomplished. And he had many accomplishments. But, all of the professional accomplishments aside, he was fundamentally a family man. A wonderful father and husband, he lived up to and even defined the time-honored role. His foibles only enhanced his stature. Bruce's memories will live on in stories and the example he set as a man will guide the rest of us in our lives. His memory will be cherished always. Condolences may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2020