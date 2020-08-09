1/
Bruce A. Zotter
Bruce A. Zotter, 84, formerly of Allentown, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in the home of his son Karl with whom he resided. He was happily married to Barbara A. Rohrbach. They celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary last November. Bruce was born in Allentown a son of the late Rudolph and Theresa (Groeller) Zotter. He was employed by the City of Allentown for 35 years before retiring as the Supervisor of the Streets Department in 2001. Bruce enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son. He was avid outdoorsman and gardener. He had a 74-year long love of fur trapping and treasured his time swimming in the Lehigh River.

Survivors: Wife; son, Karl A. Zotter of Breinigsville; his beloved Golden Retriever, Sammy; sister, Patricia. He was predeceased by his siblings Richard Zotter and Eleanor Herbein.

Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
