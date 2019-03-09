Dr. Bruce Livingston Bramfitt, 81, passed away on March 4, 2019, in Bethlehem, PA. He was the husband of Joan (Sunukjian) Bramfitt for 56 years. Born in Troy, NY, to Thomas and Ruth Bramfitt, he grew up in Watervliet, NY, graduating from Watervliet High School in 1955. Dr. Bramfitt attended the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy (MSM), graduating with BS, MS, and PhD degrees in Metallurgical Engineering. After part-time teaching at MSM, Dr. Bramfitt started his 48-year career at Bethlehem Steel's Homer Research Laboratories in Bethlehem, PA, ending the last 8 years as a senior metallurgical consultant at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Steelton, PA; retiring in 2014. He travelled extensively throughout the U.S., Japan, and Europe on various assignments. Dr. Bramfitt holds 11 patents, co-authored a textbook on Metallography of Iron and Steel, published over 70 technical papers, received numerous state and national awards, and has given lectures both domestically and internationally. His interest in history led to metallurgical investigations of the steel hull plate recovered from the RMS Titanic and wrought iron plate from the Civil War ironclad USS Monitor. He was an active member of the Bethlehem Jaycees and was Webelos leader and scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 301 in Lower Saucon Township. Bruce loved crabbing and sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, fishing and relaxing at his family summer place on Crooked Lake in upstate NY, as well as backpacking with his boys, scouts, and friends on the Appalachian Trail and attending summer concerts of the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood in MA. He is survived by his loving wife Joan and his two sons, Christopher Bramfitt in Phoenix, AZ, and David Bramfitt in Manhattan, and nephews Scott Bramfitt and Thomas Bramfitt. He was preceded in death by his older brother Thomas Hugh Bramfitt of Houston, TX. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or Parkinson's Foundation. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary