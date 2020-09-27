1/1
Bruce C. Brinker
Bruce C. Brinker, 78, of Center Valley, passed away September 24, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Julie (Caldwell) Brinker. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Clyde and Nina (Boger) Brinker. He was a co-owner of the former Lehigh Rug Service, Allentown.

Survivors: Loving Wife, Julie; Son, David Brinker; Daughters, Yvette Brinker, Michele Brinker Timmerman and her husband, John; Carol Cassavaugh and Jennifer Pasceri; Daughter-in-law, Tari Ebert; 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.

Services: 7 PM Tuesday, September 29th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown, PA. A viewing will be held 6-7 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. www.BKRFH.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
SEP
29
Service
07:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
