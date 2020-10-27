Bruce C. Mooney on Oct 24, 2020, age 88, with his beloved wife by his side. They were childhood sweethearts since age 13, growing up in Palmerton Pa, and married 67 yrs. Graduated from Lehigh University. Worked at Alcoa until retiring early. Was a pioneer in recycling who started his own recycling business until he retired at 84. He loved his family, sports, golf, bridge, swimming and traveling. A true people person.



He is survived by his loving wife Henriette (née Gruber); children Eric Mooney and Lauren Munilla; grandchildren Jon and Greg Munilla.



Services and interment are private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store