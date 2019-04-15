Bruce C. Wagner, 87, of Allentown, died April 13, 2019 Luther Crest. He was the husband of Martha Jean (Shoemaker) Wagner. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 16, 2018. Born in Emmaus on Sept. 16, 1931, he was the son of the late John N. and Florence E. (Schadler) Wagner. He was employed by the East Penn School District for 33 years, retiring in 1989. He honorably served his country in the Army and fought in the Korean War and reached the rank of Sgt. 1st Class. Bruce was an extremely caring person that loved spending time with his family, vacationing at Ocean City, NJ and traveling and cruising with his wife. He was known for his athletic accomplishments, especially baseball. He signed a two-year contract with he Cincinnati Reds; his baseball career was cut short when he was drafted into the Korean War. Bruce was an avid golfer and shared with his children his love and passion for the game. He was an incredible grandfather and all of his grandkids have fond memories of time spent with their grandpa. He was a member of the Emmaus Lions Club, Emmaus VFW, American Legion, and the Mercantile Club of Emmaus. Bruce is survived by his loving wife and life long best friend, Jean; sons, James (Bobbi) Wagner of Bethlehem and Richard (Valerie) Wagner of Waconia, MN; daughter, Nancy (Patrick) O'Leary of Allentown; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, Matthew and brothers, Billy, John, and Carsen. Memorial and Lions Club Services will be held Wed., April 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Solomon's Union Cemetery, Macungie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2166 South 12th St., Allentown, PA 18103 or to the Emmaus Lions Club, P.O. Box 66, Emmaus, PA 18049. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary