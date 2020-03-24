|
Bruce D. Berkenstock, 77, of Allentown, died at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was the husband of Judith A. (Danner) Berkenstock. The couple would have been married 57 years on July 20. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Arthur G. and Lauretta (Karsch) Berkenstock. He was employed at Agere Systems for many years, retiring as an operating engineer.
Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Jo-Anne Kohler and her husband Wayne; Son, Bryan Berkenstock and his wife Lisa; and Grandchildren, Christopher Kohler and Havanna Berkenstock. He was preceded in death by a Sister, Beverly Fox.
Services: Due to the Coronavirus, services will be private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 28th FL, NY, NY 10281 or at jdrf.org.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020