Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Bruce D. Wieder Obituary
Bruce D. Wieder, 85, formerly of Macungie, died October 18, 2019 in Country Meadows. He was the husband of the late Nancy L. (Millhouse) Wieder. Born in Macungie, he was the son of the late Dennis and Helen (Fritchman) Wieder. He honorably served his country in the Army. Bruce was a rural mail carrier in the Macungie area for 37 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, the Macungie Fire Company and the Allentown Musicians Union. Bruce is survived by his son, Kevin B. Wieder and wife Cheryl of Macungie; daughter, Lori A. wife of Terry Kohler of Macungie; grandchildren, Matthew and Christie Wieder, and their children, Brody, Brooke, and Bryce Wieder, Lauren Wieder and her children, Conner, Wyatt, and Raegan Knauss, Brittany and Glen Burke, and their children, Fia and Molly Burke, and Megan Kohler. Memorial Services will be held on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main Street, Emmaus. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Private interment in Solomon's Union Cemetery, Macungie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2019
