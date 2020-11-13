Dr. Bruce E. Courtright, 67, of Allentown, died at home on November 6, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late A. Leslie and Evelyn M. (Metzger) Courtright. He was a graduate of Penn State University, the University of PA School of Dentistry, and served as a Dental Officer in the U.S. Army. Dr. Courtright was a dentist in Emmaus for many years until his retirement.



Survivors: Brothers, Henry Courtright and his wife, Kathleen (Brittain)and Philip Courtright and his wife Linda (Fenstermacher).



Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



