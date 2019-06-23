Bruce E. Ferris, 71, of Salisbury Twp. died Tues., June 18, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He is the beloved husband of Maureen (Phalon) Ferris. Bruce was born in Hanson, MA on Sept. 1, 1947, to the late Edward and Rose (Cohen) Ferris. He served our country in the US Air Force during Vietnam. He worked for Modern Concrete Co. for over 30 years. The great constant in Bruce's life was the deep love he had for his family and his constant support of his wife Maureen. Bruce was known to play guitar, sing, and tinker with all things mechanical or wooden.



In addition to his wife of 34 years, Bruce is survived by; children: Bruce "Alec" (Kasee) and Lindsay VanAssen (Sean); siblings: Gloria Reynolds, George Ferris and Lawrence Ferris; grandchildren: Jaxon and Wesley. He is predeceased by his sisters Janice and Barbara.



Family and friends are invited to call from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. on June 24, 2019, and 9:30 to 10 a.m. on June 25, 2019, at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. A service will follow at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary