Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Ferris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce E. Ferris


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce E. Ferris Obituary
Bruce E. Ferris, 71, of Salisbury Twp. died Tues., June 18, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He is the beloved husband of Maureen (Phalon) Ferris. Bruce was born in Hanson, MA on Sept. 1, 1947, to the late Edward and Rose (Cohen) Ferris. He served our country in the US Air Force during Vietnam. He worked for Modern Concrete Co. for over 30 years. The great constant in Bruce's life was the deep love he had for his family and his constant support of his wife Maureen. Bruce was known to play guitar, sing, and tinker with all things mechanical or wooden.

In addition to his wife of 34 years, Bruce is survived by; children: Bruce "Alec" (Kasee) and Lindsay VanAssen (Sean); siblings: Gloria Reynolds, George Ferris and Lawrence Ferris; grandchildren: Jaxon and Wesley. He is predeceased by his sisters Janice and Barbara.

Family and friends are invited to call from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. on June 24, 2019, and 9:30 to 10 a.m. on June 25, 2019, at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. A service will follow at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now