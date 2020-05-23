Bruce E. Smith
Bruce Smith, 67 died Saturday, May 16th, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital. From Allentown, originally from Phillipsburg, NJ, he was the husband of Pam Smith of Emmaus for forty years. Bruce attended Phillipsburg High School and held a Bachelor's Degree in Geology from Lafayette College from where he graduated in 1974. He was an avid mineral collector and made his hobby and livelihood from the pursuit of crystals, minerals and fossils, both locally and world-wide. He collected nearly every day, starting his interest when he was 12. He traveled extensively in the counties surrounding his home as well as much of the United States and Ontario, Canada. He attended shows nationally and internationally accompanied by his wife and friends. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Earth Sciences Association since it's inception in the late 60's. His mentor was the famous Arthur Montgomery, author of the classic 'Mineralogy of Pennsylvania' in which Bruce is cited for his research in PA minerals and locations. He enjoyed both the scientific and aesthetic aspects of crystals and mineral specimens amassing large collections of Franklin, NJ and Eastern European specimens. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his wife and a cousin Theodore Corr of Saylorsburg, PA, a niece Sally, and a nephew Warren Corr of Easton.

Services and a memorial will be held at a later time.

Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2020.
May 20, 2020
Offering my deepest condolences. May the family find comfort in God's word during this difficult time. 1 Peter 5:6,7
May 20, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in our heavenly father. Romans 15:13
May 20, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
