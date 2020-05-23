Bruce Smith, 67 died Saturday, May 16th, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital. From Allentown, originally from Phillipsburg, NJ, he was the husband of Pam Smith of Emmaus for forty years. Bruce attended Phillipsburg High School and held a Bachelor's Degree in Geology from Lafayette College from where he graduated in 1974. He was an avid mineral collector and made his hobby and livelihood from the pursuit of crystals, minerals and fossils, both locally and world-wide. He collected nearly every day, starting his interest when he was 12. He traveled extensively in the counties surrounding his home as well as much of the United States and Ontario, Canada. He attended shows nationally and internationally accompanied by his wife and friends. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Earth Sciences Association since it's inception in the late 60's. His mentor was the famous Arthur Montgomery, author of the classic 'Mineralogy of Pennsylvania' in which Bruce is cited for his research in PA minerals and locations. He enjoyed both the scientific and aesthetic aspects of crystals and mineral specimens amassing large collections of Franklin, NJ and Eastern European specimens. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his wife and a cousin Theodore Corr of Saylorsburg, PA, a niece Sally, and a nephew Warren Corr of Easton.



Services and a memorial will be held at a later time.



