Bruce F. Cawley
1951 - 2020
Bruce F. Cawley, 69, of Fleetwood, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Kutztown Manor, Kutztown, PA.

Born September 30, 1951 in Coaldale, PA, he was the son of the late Pierce F. & Irene D. (Malick) Cawley.

Survivors: wife, Nancy, step-son, Kevin J. Rohrbach and his wife, Michelle, grandchildren, Dakota, Christopher and Brandon, step-grandchildren, Destiny & Ryan, great-grandchildren, Carter and Abigail and loving pets, Molly and Pixie.

Services: Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 117 E. Arch St., Fleetwood, PA. Burial in St. Peter's Union Church Cemetery, Macungie. Viewings: Friday, Dec 4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, and Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 am at the church.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Bruce and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Bruce is family. When we were kids we spent a lot of time together. Love to his family at this time.

Mr.and Mrs. Ronald Snyder
Family
