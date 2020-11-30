Bruce F. Cawley, 69, of Fleetwood, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Kutztown Manor, Kutztown, PA.
Born September 30, 1951 in Coaldale, PA, he was the son of the late Pierce F. & Irene D. (Malick) Cawley.
Survivors: wife, Nancy, step-son, Kevin J. Rohrbach and his wife, Michelle, grandchildren, Dakota, Christopher and Brandon, step-grandchildren, Destiny & Ryan, great-grandchildren, Carter and Abigail and loving pets, Molly and Pixie.
Services: Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 117 E. Arch St., Fleetwood, PA. Burial in St. Peter's Union Church Cemetery, Macungie. Viewings: Friday, Dec 4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, and Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 am at the church.
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
