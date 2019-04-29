|
Bruce (Booper) Glazier,75, of Allentown, passed away on April 27, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Nathanial and Sylvia (Wilensky) Glazier. Bruce was the husband of Lynn (Alexander) Glazier. He graduated from Liberty High School, and later received a degree in glass chemistry from Salem Technical Institute. Survivors: Wife, Lynn; Daughter, Jill Cougle and husband Matthew; Step-daughters, Lori Walbert and husband Kelly, Jodi Frick and husband Tommy; Grandchildren, Jaxton and Maveric Cougle, Chole, Jake and Joey Walbert, and Sammy Frick.Services: Memorial service 2pm Wednesday May 1st at The Bachman Kulik and Reinsmith Funeral Home 17th and Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A calling will be held from 1-2pm before the service. A visitation will also be held at Lynn and Bruce's home at 7pm on Wednesday.Contributions: In honor of Bruce, contributions may be made to Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, Pa 18031.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2019