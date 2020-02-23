|
Bruce Harvey Eck, son of the late Harvey O. A. and Faye B. (Stauffer) Eck, passed away peacefully on Friday February 7, 2020 in Little River, South Carolina at the age of 67. Bruce was a 1970 graduate of Emmaus High School and avid golfer. He is survived by his son, Jonathon, daughter-in-law, Kellie, granddaughters, Alaina and Jocelyn, and sister, Patricia. Services will be held at St. John's UCC in Emmaus on March 28th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020