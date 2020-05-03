Bruce H. Hill, 87, of Luther Acres, Lititz, formerly of Heidelberg Township, Slatington, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Luther Acres. He was the husband of Diana J. (Hausman) Hill to whom he was married 62 years. Born June 21, 1932, in Heidelberg Township, Bruce was the son of the late Wilmer M. and Lillian L. (Handwerk) Hill. He was employed as the Director of Social Services for the Allentown Housing Authority from 1974 – 1995. Prior to that, Bruce served as the Director of Christian Education at St. David's Lutheran Church, Massapequa Park, L.I., NY, Trinity Lutheran Church, Rockford, IL, and Christ Lutheran Church, Oreland, PA. Active in the life of his community, Bruce was a former board member of the Lynn -Heidelberg Historical Society and the Northwestern Lehigh Rural Preservation Association. He was a former chairman of the Heidelberg Township Planning Commission and the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley. Active with the Boy Scouts of America, he was the recipient of the Whitney Young Urban Scouting Award and the Pioneer Scouting Award. He was volunteer gardener and mentor for the Lehigh County Juvenile Probation Office. Bruce was a member of the Lutheran congregation of Heidelberg Union Church, Slatington and an associate member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Diana; son, Adrian B. Hill of Slatington; daughter, Anita D. Lear and her husband, David of Slatington; six grandchildren; sisters, Ruby H. Kistler of New Tripoli, Fern McLean of Lansford; predeceased by a sister, Elaine H. Hausman.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at Heidelberg Union Cemetery, Slatington with the Rev. Jeffrey P. Kistler officiating. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. A video of the service will be available on the funeral home website by clicking the link on Bruce's obituary Thursday evening, May 7.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant House and/or ELCA Covid-19 Response both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.