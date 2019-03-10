Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Bruce Keller
Bruce J. Keller

Bruce J. Keller Obituary
Bruce J. Keller, 61, of Catasauqua, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Bruce and his wife, Debra (Melcher), celebrated 31 years of marriage on January 22nd. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Elizabeth I. (Keiser) and the late John J. Keller. Bruce worked at UPS for 25 years. He then owned and operated BKKases. Survivors: In addition to his wife and mother, Bruce is survived by his daughter, Kristi Keller and significant other, Alfredo Chico; granddaughter, Pandora S. Chico; brothers, Christopher P. and wife, Joan Marie, Dennis J. and wife, Lori; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Wuchter. Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Catasauqua Fire Dept., Catasauqua Police Dept., Northampton Regional EMS or Centronia Ambulance Corp. in loving memory of Bruce. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2019
