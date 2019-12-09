|
Bruce L. Kehs, 77, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was the husband of the late Judith A. (Hite) Kehs. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Melvin and Luella (Helfrich) Kehs. He was a 1960 graduate of Parkland High School where he played the tuba in the band. He served in the U.S. Army. Bruce started to become a mechanic at the age of 12 at Kehs Garage with his father. He worked there for 53 years and became the owner in 1991. He was a devoted husband and father, and a loving caregiver to many family members.
He is survived by his sisters, Charlene wife of Richard Reinhard and Caroline wife of Stanley LeRoy; nephews, Stephen LeRoy and Marty LeRoy. He was predeceased by his wife and son, Craig.
Graveside services 10:00 am Friday December 13, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park 1441 Roth Ave. Allentown PA 18102. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 9, 2019