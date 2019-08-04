|
|
Bruce Leon Merkel, 71, of Palmer Twp., died Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus. He is the husband of Charlene A. (Olesh) Merkel. He was born in Allentown on February 14, 1948 to the late George, Sr. and Pearl (Gogel) Merkel. Bruce served our country faithfully in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as an Insurance Agent for Prudential from 1972-1982 and Allstate Insurance in Palmer Twp. from 1982 -2006 until retiring.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 49 years; children: Chad E. Merkel of Palmer Twp., Leanne M. (Eric D.) Dimler of North Whitehall Twp.; brothers: Wayne (Bette) of Whitehall, George, Jr. (Ann) of Willow Grove; grandsons: Owen & Josh Dimler; nieces: Carrie & Erin Merkel.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 12 - 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 1:00 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , PO Box 13067 – Alexandria, VA 22312.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019