Bruce Milton Kidd, 78, of Long Neck, Delaware, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 31st, 2019, following a brief illness.Born in Allentown, PA on Oct. 6th, 1940, to Clarence and Helen (Kresge) Kidd, he worked in the composing room of The Morning Call newspaper in Allentown for 40 years. He also worked as a school bus driver. After retirement he moved to Delaware, where he worked as a courier for Gannett newspapers in Delaware and Maryland.He and his wife, B.J., were married on Oct. 4, 1981, in Springfield Township, PA.He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jean "BJ" (Alder) Kidd; son, Gary, of Center Valley; daughter, Colleen "Kellie," wife of Richard Cheverie of Williamstown, N.J.; daughter, Kathleen "Kate," wife of Robert Smith of Waco, GA; daughter, Robyn, wife of Curtis Hanzl of Whitehall; Stepdaughters Cindy, wife of Thomas Paxson of Allentown; Michele Berdelle, wife of Eve Wyatt of Long Neck, DE; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.He is also survived by his first wife, Carole Kidd of Allentown.He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard, and sister, Doris Sensinger.He loved his dog, Penny, who he considered his baby, and enjoyed playing ball with her.Bruce collected model trains. A fan of western movies, he was particularly fond of The Quiet Man, starring John Wayne. His favorite dessert was chocolate cake with milk.Bruce and BJ traveled extensively, visiting the mountains at the family cabin in Pine Flats, PA, which has been handed down through the family for generations. It continues to be the location for making new memories, now that it is owned by Bruce's daughter, Robyn.Together, he and BJ traveled to Hawaii, Bermuda, and prime vacation spots in the Caribbean. They recently enjoyed a two-week road trip to Mount Rushmore with daughter, Michele.He will be remembered as a good and attentive father who taught his children how to fish, a wonderful husband, and a great Pop-Pop.A memorial service will be held on April 13th at Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Drive, Cherryville, PA 18035.A calling hour will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the service following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601