Bruce P. Lichtenwalner, 77, of Kutztown died Friday, February 22, 2019. He was the husband of the lateBarbara (Wenner) Lichtenwalner, married for 49 years at the time of her passing in 2014. Born inTrexlertown, he was a son of the late Curtis and Dorothy (Reichard) Lichtenwalner. He was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. Trexlertown. Bruce retired from Air Products and Chemicals where he worked in the Maintenance Department for close to fifty years. Bruce enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting in his younger days. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, easily making new friends wherever he went. Bruce was a past volunteer on the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team.Survivors; daughter Carolyn McLaughlin of Allentown; son, Mark and wife Cheryl of Coplay; sisters Carol George and Diane Guinther and brothers Leon and Dennis; granddaughter, Ann Lambert wife of Jason; grandson, Kyle Lichtenwalner. Bruce was predeceased by brothers Ronald and Neal.Memorial Services will be held at St. Paul's U.C.C. Trexlertown on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Calling hours begin at 5:30 pm followed by a memorial service at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contribution in memory of Bruce may be made to the . Arrangements Boyko Funeral Home Allentown, PA Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary