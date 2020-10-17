Bruce S. Fehr, 70, of Roxbury Township, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Rutgers University Hospital in Newark, NJ. He was the husband of Lynn A. (Dungan) Fehr. They just celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on September 21st. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Sterling R.M. and June E. (Berger) Fehr. After graduating from Nazareth High School in 1967, Bruce continued his education earning an Associate in Business at Northampton Community College and a Bachelor in Business/Computer Science at Bloomsburg University, respectively. During the Vietnam War era, Bruce proudly served in the United States Army Reserve. He was currently employed by HM Electronics, Inc. (HME) of Carlsbad, CA, serving as the northeast sales manager for the past 10 years. Prior to that, Bruce served in a diverse range of sales management positions with various corporations. He enjoyed cooking a good steak as well as dining out, and also enjoyed playing guitar and listening to Rock. Bruce was a former member of Schoeneck Moravian Church where he served on the Board of Elders.



Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Lynn, he is survived by two sons, Bryce H. Fehr and his fiancée, Melanie Douglas, of Flanders, NJ, and Jonathan B. Fehr at home; a sister, Gayle J. Searock and her husband, Frank, of Nazareth; a brother-in-law, James E. Dungan and his wife, Nancy, of Bangor; nieces and nephews. Bruce was predeceased by his loyal pet German Shepherd, Quattro.



Services: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Tuesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in God's Acre of Schoeneck Moravian Cemetery, Nazareth.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Schoeneck Moravian Church, 316 N. Broad Street Extension, Nazareth, PA 18064.



