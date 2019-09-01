|
|
Bruce V. Dennis, 78, of Blakeslee entered eternal life on Thursday, July 18th, 2019. Jean Koch, the love of his life, predeceased him in 1998. Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late Vernon and Barbara Dennis. After graduating from Quakertown Community High School in 1958, Bruce continued his education at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. He was employed by an Allentown accounting firm, Berg, Schultz, & Green, Certified Public Accountants. By 1968 Bruce became a certified public accountant and was accepted as a partner in the firm. At the time of his passing he was the owner of the business. As owner of the Captain's Table Restaurant on 4th street, Allentown, he achieved one of his goals -- to own a restaurant. Cherishing a quiet and mountainous environment, he built his home in Blakeslee and traveled to his Allentown office daily. Bruce was a member of the Saucon Masonic Lodge #469, the Pennsylvania Institute of Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Bruce is survived by his sisters Shirley Andres and Kathleen Taylor of Quakertown, nephew Brad Andres (wife Heather), of Evergreen, CO; nieces Brenda Andres (husband Jorge and son Skyler), of Quakertown, Melanie Andres (husband Matt) of Burlington, VT, Devon and Megan Taylor, of Quakertown.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 7th, at 11am, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 102 North Hellertown Avenue, Quakertown, PA 18951. Calling hour 10:30 – 11:00 am. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Lung Cancer Research Foundation 155 East 55th Street Suite 6H New York, NY 10022 Or SPCA 524 East Main Street Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019