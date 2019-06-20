Bruce W. Yuhasz, 69 of Moorestown, PA., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Country Meadows, in Bethlehem, PA. Born June 2, 1950 in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Emile Yuhasz and Pauline M. (West) Yuhasz who resides in Nazareth. Bruce was a graduate of Nazareth High School who went on to own and operate Bruce Yuhasz Painting Contractor, Moorestown, serving the greater Lehigh Valley for 40 years before retiring in 2018. He was a longtime member of the former Grange #993, Moorestown, PA. He was a member of the former Trinity Methodist Church in Nazareth.



Surviving along with his mother, Pauline are daughter, Bethany A. Yuhasz-Burge wife of Robert Burge of Bushkill Twp., PA, brother, Mark S. Yuhasz and wife Leigh Anne of Gig Harbor, WA, sisters, Linda wife of Michael Kalapick of Bushkill Twp., PA and Brenda wife of Andrew Brookover of Nazareth, PA; nieces and nephews.



A Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center Street Nazareth, PA. 18064. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 and on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow services in Fairview Cemetery, Moore Twsp., PA. Contributions may be made in his memory to Wildlands Conservancy c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary