Bryon D. "Pappy" Millham, Sr, 61, of Whitehall, passed away on July 16, 2019 at home, surrounded by family and friends. He was the husband of Sharon (Verba) for 30 years. Bryon was born November 10, 1957 to Betty (Yost) and Dale Millham.
Bryon is survived by his parents; wife; son, Bryon Jr (Amanda); stepchildren Jeremy Graver, Michelle Lazarus (Larry), Nicholas Graver (Holly); and grandchildren Halle, Felicity, Emma-Faye, Evan, and Noah; brothers Bruce Millham (Sharon) and Dennis Millham (Tina) and sister Bethann Nederostek (Mark); along with nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to the , 3893 Ader Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019