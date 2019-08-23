|
|
Burdell M. Demko, 88, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in ManorCare of Bethlehem. She was the Loving wife of George E. Demko. Born in Cementon, she was the daughter of the late Edwin B. and Mary A. (Oplinger) Kulp. She was a dedicated mother to her three children: daughter; Cindy L. Stauffer and her husband, Donald C; sons: Ricky A. Demko and his wife, Debra G. and Jeffrey L. Demko, and his son, Justin L. and Jeffrey's wonderful companion Toni. She also had sisters–in-law: Pauline F. Santee, Pearl E. Wagner, and a brother-in-law Donald C. Demko. She had a niece, Gail Keding and her husband, Walt. She was predeceased by her two brothers: Edwin B. Kulp, Jr. and Luther J. Kulp. Services were privately held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory in Hellertown, Pennsylvania.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2019