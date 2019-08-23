Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Resources
More Obituaries for Burdell Demko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burdell M. Demko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burdell M. Demko Obituary
Burdell M. Demko, 88, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in ManorCare of Bethlehem. She was the Loving wife of George E. Demko. Born in Cementon, she was the daughter of the late Edwin B. and Mary A. (Oplinger) Kulp. She was a dedicated mother to her three children: daughter; Cindy L. Stauffer and her husband, Donald C; sons: Ricky A. Demko and his wife, Debra G. and Jeffrey L. Demko, and his son, Justin L. and Jeffrey's wonderful companion Toni. She also had sisters–in-law: Pauline F. Santee, Pearl E. Wagner, and a brother-in-law Donald C. Demko. She had a niece, Gail Keding and her husband, Walt. She was predeceased by her two brothers: Edwin B. Kulp, Jr. and Luther J. Kulp. Services were privately held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory in Hellertown, Pennsylvania.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burdell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now